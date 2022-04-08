Shelbyville officer’s patrol car rammed by pickup truck

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Shelbyville Police officer escaped serious injury after the driver of a truck suspected of driving while impaired after the driver intentionally backed up and rammed her patrol car Thursday night.

Police said Officer Letisia Diaz was patrolling Madison Street around 10:40 a.m. behind a red pickup truck. As she followed the vehicle southbound on Highway 41A, the truck came to an abrupt stop. The driver of the red pickup placed the truck in reverse and intentionally rammed Diaz’s patrol car and fled the scene.

Diaz was treated and released from Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital without significant injuries, police said.

Luis Escareno Ortiz was charged with filing a false report, aggravated assault on a first responder and driving on a revoked driver's license by Shelbyville Police. (Shelbyville Police Department)

At 6:59 a.m. Friday, Luis Escareno Ortiz called 911 to report his 1995 Chevrolet pickup stolen. After further investigation, Ortiz was charged with filing a false report, aggravated assault on a first responder and driving on a revoked driver’s license. He was taken to the Bedford County Jail and is being held on a $32,000 bond.

Police are still looking for the pickup truck. If you see the vehicle, call Shelbyville Police at 931-684-5811.

Shelbyville Police say the truck pictured rammed into the patrol car of Officer Letisia Diaz on Thursday night. (Shelbyville Police Department)

On 04/07/22, at approximately 10:38pm Officer Letisia Diaz was patrolling Madison Street when she began following a red... Posted by Shelbyville Police Department on Friday, April 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.