Rutherford County Officers focus on DUI enforcement following death of Boy Scout by impaired driver

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) -Officers with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office are locking down on impaired drivers this weekend in memory of a Boy Scout who was killed by one.

13-year-old Clifton Braunwalder was hit and killed on April 20, 2014, by an impaired driver while changing a tire on his family’s car on I-24 near Sam Rildey Parkway.

Inspired by his story, Rutherford County officers memorialize Braunwalder every April. This Sunday marks eight years since his death.

According to Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Rodgers, deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Murfreesboro and Smyrna Police officers, and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers will focus on drinking and impaired drivers Sunday.

“We want to keep the memory of Clifton alive and to draw attention to impaired driving and the tragedies that occur as a result,” Rodgers said in a statement.

Norbert Braunwalder, Clinton’s father, said he and his family appreciate the officers keeping Clifton’s memory alive by doing the saturation patrols.

“We are not against alcohol,” Norbert said in a statement. “If you want to drink, stay home or get a driver. There’s no sense in having a drink and having a good time and ending it by hitting someone or getting a DUI.”

Rodgers said Murfreesboro and Smyrna, THP, and sheriff’s deputies, who are members of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force, will watch for drinking and drug-impaired drivers Sunday on U.S. Highway 41/70 in Murfreesboro and Smyrna.

Troopers and deputies will also check for drunk and impaired drivers on Interstate 24 and Interstate 840.

Sheriff’s deputies will work overtime from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday night and Saturday nights to enforce the DUI laws.

