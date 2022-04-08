Advertisement

Rosepepper Cantina serves tacos, but appetizes with their signs


One East Nashville restaurant is not only known for its tacos but sassy signs. For the past 20 years, Rosepepper Cantina has delivered on both.
By Terry Bulger and Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One East Nashville restaurant is not only known for its tacos but sassy signs.

For the past 20 years, Rosepepper Cantina has delivered on both.

While restaurants come and go, you sometimes need a little schtick to survive. For Rose Pepper in East Nashville, it’s always been about those outdoor signs. The idea is straight from the owner, Andrea Chaires.

“Well that was me. After my dad died, I took over the business here,” Chaires said. “I didn’t really know what I was doing and had no experience.”

Andrea’s family has been selling them in East Nashville for 60 years. The signs outside are the appetizer before you eat the meal. Chaires is the owner and creator of those words on the signs. But, she does have her favorites.

“‘My head says gym, but my heart says taco,’ or ‘I didn’t text you it was the Tequilla that texted ya,’” Chaires said.

The Marquis change is a mystery, one letter at a time until it’s done. The spicy punchline is expected as much as the salsa. Old fashion meets modern, but the margaritas are still the same.

While the menu is easily found on their website, but the signs require an in-person drive time. To see all the signs, click here.

