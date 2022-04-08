Advertisement

Registered sex offender caught filming women in restaurant’s restroom


James B. Josey III was charged with invasion of privacy/peeping tom by Metro Police.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a registered sex offender caught hiding in a stall of the women’s restroom at the Hermitage Whataburger restaurant.

Police said James B. Josey III, 31, was charged with invasion of privacy/peeping tom for hiding in a stall and using his cell phone to video persons in the adjacent stall.

A woman who had taken her 2-year-old child into the restroom on March 27 noticed a phone pressed against the open gap between the two stalls. The mother yelled at the individual, causing a man, later identified as Josey, to quickly flee from the stall and the restaurant. A Whataburger employee followed Josey and recognized him as a former employee.

During an interview with Youth Services detectives on Friday, Josey admitted to videoing in the women’s restrooms for sexual gratification.

The charge against Josey is a felony, according to police. A judicial commissioner set his bond at $2,500.

Police said Josey is a registered sex offender out of Knoxville, where he committed similar invasion of privacy offense. The State of Tennessee is expected to file a parole violation warrant against Josey.

