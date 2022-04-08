Recipe for Pan Seared Gulf Snapper & Fricassee

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 each 6-8 oz pieces of Gulf Red Snapper

1 qt Lion’s Mane Mushrooms, Torn into Bite Size Peices

1 pint Medium Dice Sunchokes

2 each Small Diced Shallots

1 pint Yellow Squash

1 pint Baby Gem Lettuce

3 sprigs Chopped Tarragon

1 qt Peeled and Medium Diced Parsnips

1 cup Heavy Cream

1 cup Water

1 cup Bacon, Diced

2 cloves Garlic, Chopped

2 each Shallot, Small Dice

½ cup Espresso

¼ cup First Press Olive Oil

Salt/Pepper Grinder/Olive Oil/Kerry Gold Butter/Avocado Oil

Directions

1. Puree - Place parsnips, cream and water in a saucepan, season with a tbsp of salt and bring to a simmer. Simmer until tender, about 10 minutes, then puree until smooth in a blender.

2. Red Eye – Caramelize bacon, shallot, garlic, a small pinch of salt and a good grind of black pepper in 1 tbsp of butter until golden brown. Add the espresso and first press olive oil and gently simmer to incorporate flavors for 1 minute.

3. Fish – In a sauté pan over medium high heat add avocado oil to barely cover the bottom of the pan, when it starts to shimmer and there are tiny wafts of smoked coming off of the sides of pan, season snapper with salt and place presentation side down to caramelize. Once golden brown, flip and add 3 tbsp of butter. The butter will start to brown, and you can baste the snapper. Depending on thickness you can finish in oven until just cooked. For a 1-inch-thick piece of snapper you are only looking at a 10-minute total cook and rest time.

4. Veggies – While the snapper is cooking, place another sauté pan over medium high heat with olive oil. When oil starts to shimmer add sunchokes, shallots and mushrooms. Season with salt and pepper. Caramelize for about 2 minutes, add squash, cook another minute. Add a knob of butter, baby gem and tarragon. Sauté for 3 seconds and plate with snapper, parsnip puree and red eye gravy.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.