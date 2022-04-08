Recipe for The Grand Marlin Gulf Coast Seafood Stew

Serves 4-6 People

Ingredients

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

5 ea. Garlic cloves, minced

1 ea. Yellow onion, diced

2 stalk Celery, diced

1 ea. Carrot, diced

1 med. Fennel bulb, diced

1 Pinch Red chili flakes

1 ea. Bay leaf

2 Lg. pinch Saffron

2 cups White wine

24 oz. Clam juice, store bought

1 Tab Tomato Paste

2 cups Chopped tomatoes, fresh or canned are ok

1 ea. Orange, zest and juice

¼ tsp. Dried Marjoram

½ bunch Flat leaf parsley, chopped fine

1 Tab. Oregano, chopped fine

1 Tab. Thyme, chopped fine

Directions

In a large sauce pot or Dutch oven, heat the oil, add the garlic and toast.

Add the red chili flake, onions, carrots, celery, bay leaf and fennel.

Sweat over med heat for 10 minutes. Add the saffron and wine and cook it down by ½.

Add the clam juice, chopped tomatoes, tomato paste and marjoram.

Season with salt and pepper.

Cook for 15 minutes.

Add the orange juice and zest cook for an additional 5 minutes.

Remove from the heat and add all the fresh herbs.

FOR THE STEW:

Ingredients

12 oz Red Snapper

1 pound jumbo Gulf Shrimp, cleaned and deveined

12 ea. little neck clams, from Cedar Key Florida

1 pound blue crab claws

12 ea. Mussels, scrubbed and de-bearded

3 ea. 3-4 oz. lobster tails

12 ea. Fresh shucked oysters (optional)

Heat olive oil in a sauce pan, gently sauté the seafood for 5 minutes, add the hot stew, and simmer until the mussels and clams open.

Note:

Any combination of seafood will work, use your favorites!

FOR THE SAFFRON AIOLI

3 large egg yolks

2 garlic clove, minced

Pinch of saffron threads

Salt

1 cup olive oil

A squeeze of fresh lemon juice

To make the aioli: In a food processor, combine the egg yolks, garlic clove, saffron and a pinch of salt. Blend at high speed while adding the oil drop by drop. As the mixture thickens, increase the oil to a very thin drizzle until all the oil is incorporated. Adjust the seasoning with a squeeze of lemon juice and more salt, if needed.

