Recipe for The Grand Marlin Gulf Coast Seafood Stew
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Serves 4-6 People
Ingredients
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 5 ea. Garlic cloves, minced
- 1 ea. Yellow onion, diced
- 2 stalk Celery, diced
- 1 ea. Carrot, diced
- 1 med. Fennel bulb, diced
- 1 Pinch Red chili flakes
- 1 ea. Bay leaf
- 2 Lg. pinch Saffron
- 2 cups White wine
- 24 oz. Clam juice, store bought
- 1 Tab Tomato Paste
- 2 cups Chopped tomatoes, fresh or canned are ok
- 1 ea. Orange, zest and juice
- ¼ tsp. Dried Marjoram
- ½ bunch Flat leaf parsley, chopped fine
- 1 Tab. Oregano, chopped fine
- 1 Tab. Thyme, chopped fine
Directions
- In a large sauce pot or Dutch oven, heat the oil, add the garlic and toast.
- Add the red chili flake, onions, carrots, celery, bay leaf and fennel.
- Sweat over med heat for 10 minutes. Add the saffron and wine and cook it down by ½.
- Add the clam juice, chopped tomatoes, tomato paste and marjoram.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Cook for 15 minutes.
- Add the orange juice and zest cook for an additional 5 minutes.
- Remove from the heat and add all the fresh herbs.
FOR THE STEW:
Ingredients
- 12 oz Red Snapper
- 1 pound jumbo Gulf Shrimp, cleaned and deveined
- 12 ea. little neck clams, from Cedar Key Florida
- 1 pound blue crab claws
- 12 ea. Mussels, scrubbed and de-bearded
- 3 ea. 3-4 oz. lobster tails
- 12 ea. Fresh shucked oysters (optional)
- Heat olive oil in a sauce pan, gently sauté the seafood for 5 minutes, add the hot stew, and simmer until the mussels and clams open.
Note:
Any combination of seafood will work, use your favorites!
FOR THE SAFFRON AIOLI
- 3 large egg yolks
- 2 garlic clove, minced
- Pinch of saffron threads
- Salt
- 1 cup olive oil
- A squeeze of fresh lemon juice
To make the aioli: In a food processor, combine the egg yolks, garlic clove, saffron and a pinch of salt. Blend at high speed while adding the oil drop by drop. As the mixture thickens, increase the oil to a very thin drizzle until all the oil is incorporated. Adjust the seasoning with a squeeze of lemon juice and more salt, if needed.
