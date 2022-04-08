Advertisement

Recipe for The Grand Marlin Gulf Coast Seafood Stew


Chef Gregg McCarthy with Pensacola restaurant "The Grand Marlin" shows us how to make their Gulf Coast Seafood Stew
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Recipe for The Grand Marlin Gulf Coast Seafood Stew

Serves 4-6 People

Ingredients

  • ½ cup                    extra virgin olive oil
  • 5 ea.                      Garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 ea.                      Yellow onion, diced
  • 2 stalk                   Celery, diced
  • 1 ea.                      Carrot, diced
  • 1 med.                  Fennel bulb, diced
  • 1 Pinch                 Red chili flakes
  • 1 ea.                      Bay leaf
  • 2 Lg. pinch           Saffron
  • 2 cups                   White wine
  • 24 oz.                    Clam juice, store bought
  • 1 Tab                     Tomato Paste
  • 2 cups                   Chopped tomatoes, fresh or canned are ok
  • 1 ea.                      Orange, zest and juice
  • ¼ tsp.                    Dried Marjoram
  • ½ bunch               Flat leaf parsley, chopped fine
  • 1 Tab.                    Oregano, chopped fine
  • 1 Tab.                    Thyme, chopped fine

Directions

  • In a large sauce pot or Dutch oven, heat the oil, add the garlic and toast.
  • Add the red chili flake, onions, carrots, celery, bay leaf and fennel. 
  • Sweat over med heat for 10 minutes. Add the saffron and wine and cook it down by ½. 
  • Add the clam juice, chopped tomatoes, tomato paste and marjoram.
  • Season with salt and pepper.
  • Cook for 15 minutes.
  • Add the orange juice and zest cook for an additional 5 minutes.
  • Remove from the heat and add all the fresh herbs.

FOR THE STEW:

Ingredients

  • 12 oz Red Snapper
  • 1 pound jumbo Gulf Shrimp, cleaned and deveined
  • 12 ea. little neck clams, from Cedar Key Florida
  • 1 pound blue crab claws
  • 12 ea. Mussels, scrubbed and de-bearded
  • 3 ea. 3-4 oz. lobster tails
  • 12 ea. Fresh shucked oysters (optional)
  • Heat olive oil in a sauce pan, gently sauté the seafood for 5 minutes, add the hot stew, and simmer until the mussels and clams open.

Note:

Any combination of seafood will work, use your favorites!

FOR THE SAFFRON AIOLI

  • 3 large egg yolks
  • 2 garlic clove, minced
  • Pinch of saffron threads
  • Salt
  • 1 cup olive oil
  • A squeeze of fresh lemon juice

To make the aioli: In a food processor, combine the egg yolks, garlic clove, saffron and a pinch of salt. Blend at high speed while adding the oil drop by drop. As the mixture thickens, increase the oil to a very thin drizzle until all the oil is incorporated. Adjust the seasoning with a squeeze of lemon juice and more salt, if needed.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chef Blake Rushing of Union Public House shows us how to make their Seared Gulf Snapper &...
Recipe for Pan Seared Gulf Snapper & Fricassee
Chef Adam Hodgson makes us Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps from their lunch menu
Church & Union Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps Recipe
Mixologist Demi Natoli shows us two of the drinks on Boqueria's spring cocktail menu
Margarita De Hibisco Picante Recipe
Mixologist Demi Natoli shows us two of the drinks on Boqueria's spring cocktail menu
Field of Flores Recipe