Murfreesboro Police investigate 81 vehicle burglaries in past month

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police urge residents to lock their automobiles and remove valuables after multiple car break-ins where 13 firearms were stolen over the past month.

Officers have responded to 81 motor vehicle burglaries between March 1 and April 5. The recent rash of break-ins occurred from Joe B. Jackson Parkway to the Brinkley Road area in the Blackman community.

Detectives are currently attempting to identify several persons of interest from car burglaries that occurred on Stockwell Drive, Burrows Avenue, Columnar Court, Westlawn Boulevard and Aragorn Way. No arrests have been made in the car burglaries.

Police have released a photo of a person of interest in the cases. If you recognize the person, call Murfreesboro Police Criminal Investigations Division at 615-893-2717.

In addition to car burglaries, there have also been several vehicles stolen in the city. According to detectives, the doors to all the stolen vehicles were unlocked with the key fob inside.

Keonza Scales, left, and Antonio Gooch have been charged with motor vehicle theft by Murfreesboro Police. (Murfreesboro Police Department)

Detectives arrested 19-year-old Antonio Gooch and 18-year-old Keonza Scales charging them with motor vehicle theft for two of the cases.

“We want to remind people to secure their vehicles, not leave firearms unattended and spare keys inside them,” Murfreesboro Police Detective Sgt. Tommy Massey said in a news release. “These few simple steps could be beneficial in helping to curb the rash of burglaries to autos and also motor vehicle thefts.”

Scales was released on $40,000 bond and Gooch was released on $24,500 bond. Both will have hearings in Rutherford County General Sessions Court in May.

Murfreesboro Police have an ongoing campaign called the 9PM Routine whereby they encourage people to lock the doors on their vehicles and homes by 9 p.m. every night.

Police also have free gun locks available for Murfreesboro residents at the Murfreesboro Police Department located at 1004 N. Highland Ave.

