Murfreesboro City Council approves zoning for Legacy Sports Entertainment Park

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) -Murfreesboro City Council voted Thursday to approve the plan of services, annexation, and zoning requests for the proposed $350 million-dollar, 258 acre Legacy Sports and Entertainment Park.

The property is being sold by members of the Hord and Haymore families, descendants of the Benjamin Hord family that has owned the property for over 180 years.

The property is being zoned Commercial Highway (CH) and Gateway Design Overlay (GDO-1) for the new development. The zoning allows for the construction of the proposed sports complex, which is classified as a commercial outdoor amusement use.

Aerial Map of 258.8 acre land adjacent to Northwest Broad and Stones River for Legacy Sports Tennessee Development (Murfreesboro)

GDO-1 zoning is intended to ensure the high-quality design and site planning for the property and help regulate the uses. The development is expected to add to Murfreesboro’s already strong reputation as a sports and recreation destination.

The park will be developed along the east side of Northwest Broad Steet near I-840 and the Stones River. It will feature multiple recreational and professional sports facilities, a fitness, and wellness center, a multi-use gaming and arcade area, and a 6,000-seat arena and outdoor amphitheater for events and concerts. Shopping and restaurants will also be included.

Legacy Sports Tennessee Site Plan (City of Murfreesboro)

“We are excited about finalizing annexation and zoning for this new development with Legacy Sports Tennessee that is expected to be a game-changer for our community,” said Mayor Shane McFarland in a statement. “We are delighted that Legacy Sports committed to Murfreesboro and believe the development with a family-oriented philosophy balances the need for sports and entertainment facilities in our growing community along with economic and tourism development in the Sports Capital of Tennessee.”

An economic impact analysis conducted by CH Johnson Consulting for Legacy Sports projects over 5 million annual visitors and over $350 million of direct economic impact by the fifth year of operation.

Mayor Shane McFarland addresses gathering in City Hall Rotunda, Dec. 9, 2021 (The City of Murfreesboro)

Legacy Sports, a prominent national sports and entertainment facility development company, announced in the City Hall Rotunda Dec. 9, 2021, that Murfreesboro had been selected for the state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor complex. Legacy Sports USA opened a similar venture in Mesa, Arizona in January and hopes to break ground on the Middle Tennessee complex in 2022 with a potential grand opening in 2024.

“After visiting numerous locations, Legacy Sports Tennessee found a home in Murfreesboro, an ideal location with visionary leadership and growth,” Legacy Sports CEO Chad Miller has said, “The complex will provide facilities and fields for youth sports leagues and camps with anticipated tournaments on weekends.”

The Legacy Sports Tennessee complex will showcase a variety of outdoor and indoor athletic activities, including soccer, baseball, softball, basketball, football, hockey, lacrosse, volleyball, obstacle course racing, pickleball, cheer, dance, e-sports, family fitness, and recreational sports.

Tournaments of US Soccer, US Baseball, and AAU basketball will be held here and TSSAA is expected to utilize the facilities.

The Murfreesboro Planning Commission voted 6-0 on February 2 to recommend approval for the annexation and zoning requests for the new Legacy Sports USA and Entertainment Park. The unanimous votes followed public hearings on the 258.8-acre property.

