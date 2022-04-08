Moms turning to COVID-positive breast milk to keep infants healthy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With COVID-19 vaccines not yet available for infants, some mothers are now turning to COVID positive breast milk for antibodies.

Doctors said breast milk can in fact pass along COVID antibodies to infants. That discovery is now pushing mothers nationwide to get breast milk from other mothers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Breastfeeding Medicine Specialist Dr. Stephanie Attarian said after COVID-19 antibodies were found in infant poop, doctors realized breast milk transfers COVID antibodies to infants.

Some mothers told News4 they found groups on social media that help mothers get their hands on COVID-positive breast milk groups they are now a part of.

Samantha Joubert said she fed her daughter who has health issues the COVID-positive breast milk from a donor she found on Facebook.

“I immediately got worried because if she gets COVID, she gets emitted into the hospital, there is no saving it, so we said we need to do something,” Joubert said. “I reached out and asked donors do you have any COVID-positive milk, and they said no, so we decided to post on Facebook and ask a few moms and luckily we were able to get some, and Rylie never tested positive.”

Attarian said breast milk has several inflammatory benefits besides antibodies that can also help protect babies from viruses live COVID-19.

Mia Johnson is feeding her son COVID positive breast milk from a donor she found on Facebook.

“I guess it’s just a lot easier instead of having to go to the doctor and you know they can’t get vaccines when they are so young,” Johnson said. “Our bodies know what to do and it’s just how the world goes round I guess.”

Specialists said until a COVID-19 vaccine is approved for infants, COVID-positive breast milk is an option.

