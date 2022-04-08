Metro Police search for armed suspect who robbed Dickerson Pike market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are search for a suspect that robbed the Mapco on Dickerson Pike at gunpoint on Thursday night.

Police said the suspect entered the Mapco at 2813 Dickerson Pike on foot with clothing wrapped around his head while two clerks were behind the counter.

The suspect went behind the counter and pulled a small handgun from his waistband. He then demanded the clerks to open the cash registers while he began stealing black and mild cigars from the wall. He fled on foot northbound on Dickerson Pike.

Police described the suspect at a man who appeared to be unkempt, the whites of his eyes were yellow and extremely long dreads that appeared highlighted. The suspect also did not have any shoes on at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

