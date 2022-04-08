Metro Police Officers search for vehicle after shots fired at two teens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police Officers are asking for assistance identifying the people who fired shots at two male teens from a four-door car at the Parkway Terrace Apartments on North 6th Street on March 16.

According to the police, the victims, ages 16 and 17, were sitting outside when they saw the suspect vehicle driving the wrong way around the parking lot. The teens told police that they then saw a rear passenger point a gun out the window and then heard shots.

Police say that both teens fled on foot and no one was struck. Officers recovered nine shells from the scene.

Metro Police believe that there were at least three persons inside the car which has damage to the right front fender and headlight area along with the right rear door. The car could possibly be a 2008-2010 Toyota Corolla.

Police say the vehicle has a spoiler, and the logo emblem is missing from the front grill.

Anyone with information about this shooting or who recognizes the car from the photo above is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.