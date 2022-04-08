Former Trousdale Turner Supervisory Corrections Officer pleads guilty to civil rights violations

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former supervisory corrections officer at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility pleaded guilty to civil rights violations.

On Friday, 42-year-old Kenan Lister pled guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law for using unlawful force on an inmate, and one count of deprivation of rights under color of law for being deliberately indifferent to the inmate’s medical needs.

In September 2021, a grand jury indicted Lister. On Friday, U.S. Attorney’s Office said Lister admitted that while on duty at the correctional facility in Hartsville, he “escorted an inmate to a holding cell after the inmate assaulted a prison employee.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Lister admitted to punching the unidentified inmate in the head and knocking him to the ground. In addition, he admitted to striking the inmate “multiple times in his head, chest, and torso” while he was on the floor.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the inmate suffered “serious bodily injury” due to the assault. He suffered fractured ribs and punctured lungs, being hospitalized for several days.

“All persons, including prison inmates, are guaranteed under the Constitution the right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment. I commend our partners at the FBI and the prosecution team for their diligent work in bringing this case and ensuring accountability for the unlawful actions of a prison guard.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Lister failed to give the inmate “medical care or to make the necessary notifications to get the inmate medical care.” Lister also locked the inmate back in a holding cell.

Lister could end up in prison for ten years on each count. His sentencing is scheduled for August 17, 2022.

“When a correctional officer violates the civil rights of an inmate whose safety he is charged with, it undermines the respect and reputation of all law enforcement officers. The FBI will vigorously investigate and bring to justice any law enforcement officer who violates the constitution and the trust of the people.”

