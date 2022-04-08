First Alert Forecast: Chilly start and scattered showers throughout the day

Another chilly start to our day as we head out the door this morning, with temperatures in the 40s for many of us.

Be sure you have that umbrella ready with a few stray showers this morning and more are expected this afternoon. We’re mostly expecting rain through the afternoon and evening, but some higher elevations in the Plateau could even see some flurries or a brief snow shower through Saturday morning.

If there is any accumulation it will be very minor, as in, under an inch. Highs today will try and make it back into the 50s, but many of us stay in the 40s. Tonight will be cold with lows in the mid 30s, so for those of us that don’t see some snow, we’ll have frost to deal with Saturday morning.

Our Saturday afternoon will feature clouds breaking up for sunshine, but temperatures don’t make much progress with highs staying in the mid 50s. We start with widespread frost again on our Sunday morning, but temperatures will rebound spectacularly in the afternoon with highs near the lower 70s!

As we head into next week things are looking mild but unsettled.

Highs Monday through Thursday will bounce around the lower and mid 70s with Monday looking like a pretty dry day overall.

But, Tuesday through Thursday we’re tracing more unsettled weather that will bring off and on showers and storms back to the Mid-State.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.