Event shines light on nonprofit There With Care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A special event took place Thursday night in support of There With Care.

The nonprofit provides comfort and care packages to families with critically ill children in Middle Tennessee.

Volunteers drop off care packages to families at Vanderbilt and Centennial children’s hospitals. These care packages include items like food, hygiene products, toys and more. They also include gas cards, which are extremely valuable to families who don’t live in Nashville.

“When a family’s kid is facing a critical illness, it’s really important that people show up for them,” Paula Dupre Pesmen, There With Care’s Founder and CEO, said. “It not only takes the financial burden off of them, it also gives them a sense of community.”

Thursday’s event included a dinner and show.

