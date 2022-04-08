NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Spring is in full bloom though the temperatures may disagree. That means the Cherry Blossom Festival comes to Downtown Nashville this weekend.

Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off on Saturday as these gorgeous trees begin to bloom all over the Mid-State. The beautiful pink blooms of Cherry Blossom Trees are all over the region. This tree is extremely popular in Japan but has found roots in the South over the years.

“The main two types of cherry trees that are around Nashville are the Yoshino Cherry Trees and the Kwanzan Cherry Trees,” Davey Tree Expect Company Branch Manager Rob Kraker said. “The main difference is that the Yoshino have a whiteish, pinkish blossom, and the Kwanzan have a double pink blossom.”

With two locations in Nashville, Davey Tree Expert Company specializes in all things green space for commercial and residential properties. Kraker said cherry blossoms had gained popularity not just because of their pretty flowers. But they’re a relatively easy tree to manage and won’t grow too big.

“They’re great in urban landscapes just because they’re not going to be one of those trees where in 15 years, you’re like, ‘I cannot believe how big this thing got,’” Kraker said. “As it grows, it’s going to add to your landscape. The larger the tree gets, the more flowers you’re going to see.”

However, the life span is short.

“Basically, cherry blossoms last about a week,” Kraker said. “It has a lot to do with temperature and weather. It has nothing to do with the health of the tree.”

The festival runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Nashville Public Square. The walk starts at 9:30 a.m. followed by an afternoon of music, food, and vendors. For the latest information on the 2022 Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival, click here.

Map of ​2022 Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival (Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival)

