Burglary suspects arrested in Giles County

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two burglary suspects are now behind bars after police say they tried to steal money from a woman in Giles County.

On Wednesday, Giles County Sheriff’s Department deputies went to a home in the 1100 block of Bledsoe road for a reported burglary. While police were at the house, a local bank contacted the victim and said two people tried to cash a check on a closed account.

Deputies then went to the bank to learn more about the woman and her accomplice, who tried to forge that check and cash it. The Giles County Sheriff’s Department identified the suspects as Kailee Heimberger and Cody Clark.

Investigators located Heimberger and Clark at a business in Pulaski and arrested them. Both of them face multiple counts of aggravated burglary and theft.

