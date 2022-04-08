Broadway pedal tavern driver reports being pelted with rubber bullets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another person reports they were shot at with rubber bullets after seeing a News4 report about a Germantown woman shot while walking her dog.

The driver of a pedal tavern reached out to News4 after he saw the story about the Germantown woman being shot while walking her dog early Saturday morning.

Jeremiah Richey said he was driving a pedal tavern on Saturday night at the intersection of Eighth Avenue South and Demonbreun Street when he said a car full of teenagers started unloading rubber bullets on him.

“I had just dropped a group off down here on Fourth,” Richey said. He said he was on his way to drop his pedal tavern off.

“All of a sudden I feel pop, pop, pop on the back of me. I thought it was paint balls at first,” Richey said.

A witness said three people inside this car shot rubber bullets at the driver of a pedal tavern on Saturday night. (Photo submitted)

Richey said he got hit about 30 times and they all came from a black SUV with three passengers.

“One almost hit me in the eye,” Richey said. “I tried to take my phone out as fast as I could and get pictures.”

“If one hits you in the eye, you’d almost certainly lose an eye,” Bob Allen, Director of Training at Royal Range, said.

He said rubber bullets could cause someone to bleed or form a welt. It all depends on the bullet’s velocity, which many don’t consider.

“When you see this and it’s empty, and you see this pointing out the window at you, I would think it’s a real firearm,” Allen said.

Richey said although the taverns are busy, they are not a target.

“Things keep escalating down here, so you have to draw a line somewhere,” Richey said.

Richey said he called the non-emergency number after the incident happened but did not file a police report. Metro Police said it has not seen an uptick in cases like this.

