Abandoned building burns overnight on Jefferson Street

By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department responded to a building on fire near Fisk University early Friday morning.

Fire crews worked to contain the blaze, which consumed an old, abandoned brick building on Jefferson Street and 14th Avenue North. The connected structure in the back sustained the most damage.

No injuries have been reported as the building is abandoned, though homeless people are known to frequent the property.

The fire marshal is looking into what caused the building to catch fire.

