Wilson County teacher receives Milken Educator Award

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee was in Mt. Juliet on Thursday morning to surprise a social studies teacher with a special award.

During an assembly meeting in Mt. Juliet Middle School’s gymnasium, Governor Lee recognized Tyler Hallstedt, and announced he has received the Milken Educator Award, which is accompanied by a $25,000 cash prize.

Hallstedt is the first the teacher from Wilson County to receive the prestigious award. He joins more than 60 others across the country who will receive the honor during the 2021-2022 school year.

“Engagement and enthusiasm are evident in Tyler Hallstedt’s classroom. Tyler not only brings history to life for his students, but also deepens their understanding as productive citizens,” said Dr. Foley, who herself is a Milken Educator from Indiana’s 1994 class. “His ability to guide higher-order thinking and make connections across the curriculum has served him well as a leader in professional learning at the school and district levels. I congratulate Tyler and welcome him into the national Milken Educator Network of excellence.”

Governor Lee, Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn and Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Dr. Jane Foley were on hand to present Hallstedt with the award and a large check.

The Milken Educator Awards initiative has no formal nomination or application process but rather employs a confidential selection process for each candidate. The most exceptional candidates are then recommended for the award, with the final vote made by the Milken Family Foundation.

The cash award is unrestricted, and the recipient can use the funds for whatever purpose he/she chooses.

