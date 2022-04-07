TSU students react to confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University students and staff reacted to the confirmation of the first black Supreme Court justice.

On Thursday, the Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. She would become the first Black female justice and give President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his effort to diversify the high court.

“This is one of the most incredible historical moments for our nation and one of immense pride and joy for millions of Americans with the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court,” TSU President Glenda Glover said in a statement on Thursday.

“African American women have been at the forefront in facilitating and bringing positive change to our country for centuries. The true significance of this confirmation cannot be overstated. Now, an African American woman with impeccable credentials, a brilliant legal mind with the utmost character and integrity, will serve on the highest court in our nation. It is long overdue, but the day has come.”

But, it was not just the TSU president reacting to the news. Students also called Jackson’s confirmation a fresh face for the Supreme Court.

“Justice Jackson represents the kind of change our federal courts need,” Kennedy Booker, a junior political science major from Detroit, said in a statement on Thursday. “She will forever be an asset and trailblazer for those that come after her.”

“As a symbol, Judge Jackson represents moving past the stereotypes that have to do with race and gender,” political science major Anissia Fleming, a sophomore from Franklin, Tennessee, said. “As an individual, she is more than qualified for the job. She will provide exactly the type of representation this country needs as a role model and as a source of inspiration in the Supreme Court for so many in this country.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.