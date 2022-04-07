Tennessee senators oppose Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s U.S. Senators have both announced their opposition to the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The U.S. Senate is expected to confirm Jackson on Thursday, securing her place as the first Black woman on the high court and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his historic pick.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, both Republicans, voiced their concerns about Jackson in statements released this week.

“As part of my constitutional duty to provide advice and consent to the President on his nominees, I closely examined Judge Jackson’s writings and rulings,” Blackburn said in her statement. “Throughout this process it became clear that I could not support this nominee. The role of a Supreme Court justice is to interpret the law, not to up arms in a culture war. I have serious concerns that Judge Jackson’s ideology may influence her jurisprudence. A justice’s primary commitment must always be to the Constitution – not to woke progressivism or results-based judicial activism. Throughout her career, Judge Jackson evaded this duty, with terrible results. She consistently handed down lenient sentences to child predators, and even granted a convicted cop killer compassionate release from prison. I cannot in good conscience support her confirmation to the highest court in the land.”

Hagerty released a statement announcing his opposition to Jackson’s nomination on Thursday morning prior to the Senate vote.

“While I found Judge Jackson to be deeply intelligent and committed to serving her country, I do not believe her judicial philosophy and method of constitutional interpretation align with what the Constitution demands and what Tennesseans rightly expect from a Supreme Court justice. Therefore, I am not able to support her lifetime appointment to the Court.”

Jackson would replace Justice Stephen Breyer when he retires this summer.

