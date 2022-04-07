Teenager arrested after gunshot victim dies on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a teenager early Thursday morning for a deadly shooting that occurred the previous day.

According to police, an emergency call was placed on Wednesday around 6:40 p.m. from Skyline Medical Center regarding a gunshot victim.

The arrest affidavit states the man was suffering from a single gunshot wound in his upper right thigh when he arrived at the hospital. He later died from the injury.

After interviewing witnesses, detectives learned the deceased man was shot in the backseat of a vehicle at a separate location. The witnesses were outside the vehicle, playing basketball, when they heard a single shot from the car, where 19-year-old Jamandas Mayberry was with the victim.

The witnesses said they ran to the car and saw Mayberry attempting to resuscitate the victim then he exited the vehicle and fled the scene. The witnesses drove the victim to the hospital, according to the affidavit.

Detectives successfully identified Mayberry and took him into custody at his home. He is charged with criminal homicide.

