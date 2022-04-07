Private messages, photos reveal desperate plan to rescue Fort Campbell wife before her murder

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WSMV) - The messages started coming in on Facebook on Sept. 15, 2021, exchanged between two friends: David Freda and Meghan Santiago.

After a quick hello, Santiago wrote, “I’m really lost. I think he’s going to kill me one of these days.”

Twelve days later, Santiago would be dead.

The military wife and her unborn child were murdered, according to military police at Fort Campbell, by her husband, Sgt. First Class Joseph Santiago.

A News4 Investigation uncovered the details of what happened in those final days before her murder, in which friends prepared to rescue her from the military post after she shared photos of her bruises and detailed the torture she was enduring.

“The way she described it, she was a prisoner,” Freda said.

Freda and Sandy Budkowski, Meghan Santiago’s family friend, both established a plan to drive from Florida to Fort Campbell to rescue the young wife and her young children.

“So, you were ultimately waiting on her to say, ‘Come right now?’” asked News4 Investigates.

“Yeah, I would have went. Yeah, I was definitely going,” Budowski said.

Freda and Budowski shared with News4 Investigates the private messages Meghan Santiago shared with them in the days before her death.

In a message to Freda, Meghan Santiago described constant assaults by her husband, writing, “It hurts to even breathe.”

Freda wrote back, “Call the cops or do whatever you have to do to get the hell out of there.”

Santiago responded, “It’s not as easy as it seems. He’s threatened to kill me and make my kids orphans if the cops show up.”

In the days before her death, Meghan Santiago sent instant messages to family and friends, detailing the abuse she said she was suffering at the hands of her husband. (David Freda)

Meghan Santiago’s words are troubling similar to what other military wives told News4 Investigates: that they didn’t report abuse at the hands of their often high-ranking husbands, fearing retaliation.

Santiago wrote, “If I call (police), they’ll let him right back in, and if that happens, I’m definitely dead.”

“She was kind of like, helpless, because she had nowhere to go,” Freda said.

At one point in the messages, Meghan Santiago asked Freda to call military police and have them conduct a welfare check.

But she then wrote, “If you call while he’s here, he’ll kill me. Just wait till he’s gone.”

On Sept. 23, Meghan wrote to Freda, “Are you 100% ready for the three of us (herself and her children)?” Freda wrote back, “Yes, Ma’am.”

She then wrote that her husband would go on leave on Oct. 7.

“My car was packed ready to go pick her up,” Freda said.

Four days after her last message, military people said Santiago beat her to death.

“I think in the beginning we were super angry, like, how could anyone do this to someone who (crying), she was so little,” Kristen Varcack, Meghan Santiago’s cousin, said.

News4 Investigates sought comment from Sgt. Santiago, but the public website that shares details of military hearings did not contain any information about his legal representation.

A Fort Campbell spokeswoman did release the information below for anyone at the post who is in an abuse relationship and needs help.

From Fort Campbell:

If you are in need of assistance, the Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program can help. They are located at 1501 William C. Lee Road on Fort Campbell or call 270-412-5500.

24-hour Fort Campbell Domestic Abuse Victim Advocate Hotline: 931-980-5787

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

To report domestic violence or child abuse, contact Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Family Advocacy Program at 270-798-8601 during business hours, 270-798-8400 after hours, or call 911.

For people experiencing sexual assault, the Sexual Assault Center has a 24-hour hotline at 1-866-811-RISE (7473).

The YWCA also provides service for anyone suffering from domestic violence

