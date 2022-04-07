Police ID pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night by a hit-and-run driver on South Gallatin Pike in Madison, Metro Police said.

Police said Torrell D. Allen, 45, of Nashville, was crossing South Gallatin Pike from east to west near the Due West Avenue intersection at 8:20 p.m. The driver of the Chevrolet Volt, Ravian Murphy, 18, struck Allen after he reported he attempted to avoid the collision. The impact caused Allen to fall into another lane of travel where he was struck by a second vehicle, described as a dark-colored pickup truck, which fled the scene. Roadway evidence suggests the truck may be a Nissan Titan. There was no evidence of alcohol involvement on the part of Murphy.

The nearest crosswalk is around 70 feet away at the intersection of Due West Avenue and South Gallatin Pike.

Anyone with information about the pickup truck and/or drive is asked to call Hit & Run investigators at 615-862-7738 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

