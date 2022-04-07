Overturned semi-truck shuts down road in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police, along with fire rescue crews and Tennessee Highway Patrol, worked overnight to redirect traffic around an overturned semi-truck on Thursday morning.

According to CPD, a truck pulling a long flatbed trailer was attempting to turn onto Windroe Drive off Ringgold Road when it flipped over around 12:30 a.m. The truck rolled into a ditch alongside Ringgold Road in front of the elementary school.

Additionally, the truck’s cargo was thrown onto the road and was leaking diesel fuel.

Crews works all night to clear the wreckage and the diesel spill and were able to reopen Ringgold Road just after 4 a.m. CPD anticipates closing the road again at some point after the morning commute.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

