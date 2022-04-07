Officials break ground on new affordable housing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Nashville will soon have more than 500 new affordable housing apartment units are available for people in the area. Officials from the Dominium Apartment Management group are now breaking ground on a new apartment building and opening the doors to a now completed complex.

More than 200 affordable housing units are now available at the Preserve at Highland Ridge, and apartment management leaders tell me 256 more are on the way.

While partnering with city and state officials, Dominium Apartment Management Leaders raised $65 million to build 256 new affordable housing units in Nashville. That’s in addition to the 200 affordable housing units now available at the preserve at highlands ridge. Dominium officials said the new apartments are available for people who make no more than about 35 thousand dollars a year.

Officials said these apartments will have updated appliances and features. District 5 City Council Member Sean Parker said the community has needed this for a long time.

“I get contacted frequently by heads of households that say rents are rising or they live in a single-family rental home that has been sold and is being flipped. And they are saying we want to keep the kids in this school district and want to stay in the community that we have contributed to and helped build. There are just not a lot of options for those people, Parker said.”

Management officials said the apartments being built at 900 Cleveland Park will be available in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.