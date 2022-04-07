News4 Investigates takes closer look murder of military wife on Fort Campbell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time, News 4 Investigates is learning about the desperate plan to try and save a soldier’s wife from the soldier himself.

Sgt. First Class Joe Santiago is charged with the death of his wife and their unborn child at Fort Campbell.

Our Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley has tracked down what happened in the days before her murder - and her secret pleas for help.

A series of Facebook messages and photographs obtained by News4 Investigates reveals Meghan’s descriptions of what she was enduring at the hands of her husband. But how she worked with two friends to develop a plan to rescue her at the military post.

“So you were ultimately waiting on her to say, come right now,” Finely said.

“Yeah, I would have went. Yeah, I was definitely going,” Meghan’s friend Sandy Budowski said.

Budowski and David Freda, both in Florida, said Meghan described constant assaults by her husband, writing, “it hurts to even breathe.”

Freda advising, “call the cops or do whatever you have to do to get the hell out of there.” Meghan responded, “It’s not as easy as it seems. He’s threatened to kill me and make my kids orphans if the cops show up.”

Still, the friends made a plan. At 6 p.m. on WSMV, what they intended to do and Meghan’s final messages when News4 Investigates.

