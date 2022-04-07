Nashville man wanted for carjacking previously convicted of attempted murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man on parole for attempted murder is wanted for a carjacking last Friday on Interstate 40.

Metro Police said Michael Clay is also wanted for questioning for the murder of Tywane Miller, who was shot and killed outside a convenience store in East Nashville on Friday prior to the carjacking.

Clay, 30, was convicted of attempted first-degree murder in 2011 and sentenced to 18 years in prison after shooting 23-year-old Shannon Andrews, who later died from his injuries.

Andrews was found in a crashed car with a gunshot wound, according to a Metro Police incident report. Witnesses said Andrews hit a big sign in the parking lot of the Cumberland Park Shopping Center while trying to get away from Clay, who was 17 years old at the time.

The Tennessee Board of Parole told News4 on Thursday Clay was scheduled to be released from prison on Dec. 8, 2021. This decision was made after a parole review hearing in September. The board took into account the nature of the crime, the amount of time Clay served and his institutional record.

The Board released Clay to a supervised parole after he completed the cognitive behavior intervention program. He also had to attend a victim impact class, substance abuse treatment and have no contact with the victim’s family. Clay was previously denied parole at his initial parole hearing on April 7, 2015.

Dustin Krugel, communications director for the Tennessee Board of Parole, said public safety is always the Board’s number one consideration when any parole-eligible offender is being considered for release for supervision in the community by the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Now, Metro Police are needing the public’s help to find Clay after he was charged with aggravated robbery. Clay is accused of carjacking a man on I-40 after leaving the 7-Eleven parking lot at the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Maxwell Avenue where Tywane Miller was shot and killed.

“I think that’s the most scary part, that they have not caught these people and they could be someone just walking down the street. I never know,” Angela Bond, who could hear the gunshots from her house, said. “I like to sit out on my porch and to hear gunshots and stuff like that. It scared the daylights out of me.”

If you have information about Clay’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to Clay’s arrest.

Miller’s funeral is scheduled to be held on Friday.

