I-24 East in La Vergne reopens after multiple vehicle wreck near Waldron Road

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several people were injured after a multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 24 in La Vergne on Thursday afternoon.

The 8-vehicle crash shut down all lanes on I-24 eastbound at Waldron Road. As of 2:15 p.m., all lanes of the interstate have reopened.

La Vergne Fire tweeted that EMS has transported all the injured parties to local area hospitals.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area, and the alternate route will be U.S. Highway 41/70 (New Nashville Highway). The crash caused Metro Police officers to divert traffic onto Old Hickory Boulevard. For more traffic detours, click here.

