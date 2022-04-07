Advertisement

Motions hearing scheduled for Megan Boswell case


By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The woman charged with murdering her 15-month-old daughter, Evelyn, will face a judge on Thursday morning.

In February 2020, Megan Boswell reported her daughter, Evelyn, as missing. Several weeks later, law enforcement found the toddler’s body on a family member’s property. Police arrested Megan Boswell for false reporting.

The Grand jury later indicted Boswell on 19 charges, including two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of aggravated child neglect, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of abuse of a corpse, one count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual or unnatural circumstances, and 12 counts of false reports.

The trial date for Boswell, has been set for September 26, 2022. Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said he believes the trial could take three to four weeks.

A motions hearing for the Boswell’s case will take place on Thursday starting at 9 a.m. WSMV will stream coverage of the hearing.

