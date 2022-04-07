Advertisement

Mother reacts after men charged with death of Dallas Barrett don’t appear in court


The seven security guards charged with the death of Dallas Barrett were expected to be in court on Thursday morning.
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The seven security guards charged with the death of Dallas Barrett were expected to be in court on Thursday morning.

Thursday was only a discussion, and the defendants waived their right to appear. Since Barrett was killed eight months ago, his mother, Tammy Barrett, said she hadn’t seen the seven individuals in person.

Tammy Barrett said she wanted to see them today to hold them accountable for their actions.

“It frustrates me. They got out very quickly on a low bond,” Tammy Barrett said. “They haven’t had to appear in court, so this is like a shoplifting case almost rather than a homicide.”

Dallas’ Law was passed in the Senate on Wednesday. That bill would strengthen training and licensing requirements for private security guards in Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Dallas' Law passes
‘Dallas’ Law’ that would strengthen requirements for private security guards passes TN Senate
Family members were able to see one of the men accused of killing Dallas Barrett. Barrett is...
Whiskey Row bouncer accused of murdering Dallas Barrett says it was his first day on the job
Seven people were indicted in the death of 22-year-old Dallas Jordan Barrett on Aug. 16, 2021,...
7 indicted in connection to Whiskey Row death

Latest News

The temperatures seem to be on a roller coaster ride this spring. This weekend, we’re expecting...
Morning frost expected this weekend
Nurses across the country say they are quitting their jobs after RaDonda Vaught was found guilty.
Nurses nationwide quit nursing careers after RaDonda Vaught verdict
Nurses across the country say they are quitting their jobs after RaDonda Vaught was found guilty.
Nurses quitting after RaDonda Vaught verdict
For the first time, News 4 Investigates is learning about the desperate plan to try and save a...
Private messages, photos reveal desperate plan to rescue Fort Campbell wife before her murder