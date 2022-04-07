Mother reacts after men charged with death of Dallas Barrett don’t appear in court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The seven security guards charged with the death of Dallas Barrett were expected to be in court on Thursday morning.

Thursday was only a discussion, and the defendants waived their right to appear. Since Barrett was killed eight months ago, his mother, Tammy Barrett, said she hadn’t seen the seven individuals in person.

Tammy Barrett said she wanted to see them today to hold them accountable for their actions.

“It frustrates me. They got out very quickly on a low bond,” Tammy Barrett said. “They haven’t had to appear in court, so this is like a shoplifting case almost rather than a homicide.”

Dallas’ Law was passed in the Senate on Wednesday. That bill would strengthen training and licensing requirements for private security guards in Tennessee.

