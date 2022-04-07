Advertisement

Morning frost expected this weekend


By Melanie Layden
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The temperatures seem to be on a roller coaster ride this spring. This weekend, we’re expecting more cold air and even some frost.

Temperatures will dip into the 30s for overnight lows both Saturday and Sunday morning. If you’ve already done some planting or gardening in your yards, you’ll want to take measures to protect those plants this weekend. You’ll also want to make sure to bring in any outside pets.

It may seem strange with Easter just around the corner, but on average, our last freeze in Middle Tennessee is in mid-April. A good rule of thumb is to wait to plant anything until Tax Day.

There is a silver lining. After the cold temperatures this week, we warm up to above-average temperatures in the mid-70s next week.

