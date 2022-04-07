Mom wanted in death of her 3-week-old son arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police arrested the mom charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of her 3-week old son last June.

Metro Police said Tiffany Marie Young, 33, was arrested Thursday at a fast-food restaurant on Gallatin Pike North after Youth Services detectives developed information that she was there. Bond was set at $250,000.

Police said Andrew Dalton III was rushed to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt on June 16, 2021, after he was found unresponsive and not breathing inside the family’s Lenore Street home.

Young told police that she fell asleep on her bed with Andrew for about 90 minutes. A small plastic container was found on the bed containing a powder/crystal substance determined by the Metro Police crime lab to be methamphetamine. A blood sample from Young tested positive for fentanyl, cocaine and amphetamine.

The medical examiner said that Andrew died as the result of mechanical asphyxia, likely caused by an arm or leg being compressed against his abdomen. The investigation concluded that the drugs in Young’s system played a crucial role in Andrew’s death.

The Davidson County Grand Jury returned the first-degree murder indictment against her last month. Efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful thus far.

