NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Council approves of $7.5 million in funding for affordable childcare

Millions of dollars of funding will go towards families who typically couldn’t afford childcare whether it’s through a center or home care provider.

The funding will create a partnership with United Way and Raphah Institute to implement The Local Child Care Stabilization Resource Program (“Program”). The Program will deploy Stabilization Resources to center-based and home-based childcare providers in areas of highest need and leverage a Capacity Building Grant to resource professional facilitation, research and evaluation, marketing and communications, and advocacy expertise, according to the press release.

“I think our city is doing a groundbreaking thing supporting this.” said Travis Claybrooks,

Providers that serve low-income and marginalized families through united way and the Raphah institute.

“We want to go up stream to help turn the tide and work in the early learning space to help turn the tide on the trajectory of young people going into the criminal legal system, into the child services system by helping them get solid early starts,” said Claybrooks.

“We’re investing in those people and those women mostly women of color in our communities so that they can really get at solving the problem in the community

Of access to high quality early learning opportunities for children,” said Claybrooks.

The funding should be made available over the next few weeks.

