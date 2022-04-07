Mayor Cooper announces new agreement with Nashville Food Project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -To celebrate World Health Day, Mayor John Cooper announced an agreement with Metro Parks Department and Nashville Food Project to provide long-term tenure for the organization’s community garden programs at Mill Ridge Park in Antioch.

If approved by Metro Council, the five-year agreement would allow for the park to be used by The Nashville Food Project. This non-profit is dedicated to ensuring all people have access to the food they desire and need.

The license agreement includes a 60-month term between all parties and provides the option of a longer-term agreement.

“Over 16% of Middle Tennessee residents suffer from food insecurity. Studies have shown that food insecurity is often linked to other public health and community challenges facing our city, such as homelessness,” said Mayor John Cooper in a statement.

Mayor Cooper’s Administration prioritizes sustainable and equitable access to parks for families across the city. Having this access can create a healthier population and a better quality of life for residence.

The Nashville Food Project works to address food insecurity and provides food access across the city. One in seven Nashvillians do not have access to the food they want and need. The Food Project’s community garden programs support families in growing their own food by providing land, resources, and education.

In 2021, the organization worked with more than 70 families in its community gardens across the city.

“We are excited to partner with Metro Parks Department at Mill Ridge Park to continue our community garden programs in support of the Antioch community. We hope our approach here serves as a model for other local organizations that may benefit from utilizing park lands for agriculture and other community health needs,” said CJ Sentell, CEO of The Nashville Food Project.

