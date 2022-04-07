Margarita De Hibisco Picante Recipe
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INGREDIENTS
- 2 oz Hibiscus Infused Tequila
- .5 oz Ancho Reyes Verde
- .75 oz Lime Juice
- .75 oz Mango Puree
- .75 oz Simple Syrup
GLASSWARE
- Rocks Glass
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a metal shaker combine ingredients
- Shake for 20 seconds to incorporate
- Strain into salted glass
- Add ice
- Garnish with dehydrated lime wheel
Hibiscus Infused Tequila
INGREDIENTS
- Blanco Tequila
- Dried Hibiscus Flowers
INSTRUCTIONS
- For every 1L bottle of tequila, use 1/2 cup of dried Hibiscus leaves. Allow to infuse in bottle or Cambro 1 hour and then strain.
Saffron Salt
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup dried Hibiscus flower
- 2 cups salt
- 1 tbs Saffron
- 2 zested limes
INSTRUCTIONS
- Pulse Saffron and Hibiscus together in a robo coupe or spice mill
- Remove from blender, then add the salt
- Add zest
- Combine well
- Yields 3 cups
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.