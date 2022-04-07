Advertisement

Margarita De Hibisco Picante Recipe


Mixologist Demi Natoli shows us two of the drinks on Boqueria's spring cocktail menu
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 7, 2022
INGREDIENTS

  • 2 oz Hibiscus Infused Tequila
  • .5 oz Ancho Reyes Verde
  • .75 oz Lime Juice
  • .75 oz Mango Puree
  • .75 oz Simple Syrup

GLASSWARE

  • Rocks Glass

INSTRUCTIONS

  • In a metal shaker combine ingredients
  • Shake for 20 seconds to incorporate
  • Strain into salted glass
  • Add ice
  • Garnish with dehydrated lime wheel

Hibiscus Infused Tequila

INGREDIENTS

  • Blanco Tequila
  • Dried Hibiscus Flowers

INSTRUCTIONS

  • For every 1L bottle of tequila, use 1/2 cup of dried Hibiscus leaves. Allow to infuse in bottle or Cambro 1 hour and then strain.

Saffron Salt

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup dried Hibiscus flower
  • 2 cups salt
  • 1 tbs Saffron
  • 2 zested limes

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Pulse Saffron and Hibiscus together in a robo coupe or spice mill
  • Remove from blender, then add the salt
  • Add zest
  • Combine well
  • Yields 3 cups

