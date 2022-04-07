Man arrested for stabbing his neighbor in Germantown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police had a difficult time arresting a man after he allegedly stabbed his neighbor on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers were called to a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant near Hadley Park around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Once they arrived, officers found a female who claimed she had just been stabbed.

The woman told officers she was driving home and encountered a man standing in front of her car, blocking the road in front of her residence on Taylor Street in Germantown. The woman recognized the man as 37-year-old Donald Key because he lives a few doors down from her and he is always sitting on his porch, the affidavit states.

The woman exited her vehicle, then the man walked up to her and stabbed her with a knife. The woman said she was struck in the shoulder and the hand before being transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment.

Officers paid Key a visit at his home on Taylor Street and asked to see his hands. Key attempted to run back into his house when one of the officers grabbed his arm, trying to prevent Key from barricading himself inside his home, according to the affidavit.

Key turned around and punched the officer in the face, cutting his top lip. Key swing at the officers several more times before he was placed in handcuffs.

Key remains in custody and is charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and assaulting an officer. He is being held on $15,000 bond.

