Advertisement

Hunters Lane student arrested after threatening another student at gunpoint


police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police arrested a 13-year-old Hunters Lane High School 9th grade student after she threatened another student at gunpoint.

The victim told police that the student pointed a .45 caliber handgun at him in the cafeteria. Police then searched the 9th-grade student and found a loaded weapon in her purse along with seven bullets, including one round in the chamber.

Police say that the student told a School Resource Office that she wanted to scare the victim because she was upset with him. She told the police that the gun belonged to her mother.

The student has been charged in juvenile court with aggravated assault and carrying a gun on school property.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The temperatures seem to be on a roller coaster ride this spring. This weekend, we’re expecting...
Morning frost expected this weekend
Nurses across the country say they are quitting their jobs after RaDonda Vaught was found guilty.
Nurses nationwide quit nursing careers after RaDonda Vaught verdict
Nurses across the country say they are quitting their jobs after RaDonda Vaught was found guilty.
Nurses quitting after RaDonda Vaught verdict
For the first time, News 4 Investigates is learning about the desperate plan to try and save a...
Private messages, photos reveal desperate plan to rescue Fort Campbell wife before her murder
The seven security guards charged with the death of Dallas Barrett were expected to be in court...
Mother reacts after men charged with death of Dallas Barrett don’t appear in court