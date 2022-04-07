Hunters Lane student arrested after threatening another student at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police arrested a 13-year-old Hunters Lane High School 9th grade student after she threatened another student at gunpoint.

The victim told police that the student pointed a .45 caliber handgun at him in the cafeteria. Police then searched the 9th-grade student and found a loaded weapon in her purse along with seven bullets, including one round in the chamber.

Police say that the student told a School Resource Office that she wanted to scare the victim because she was upset with him. She told the police that the gun belonged to her mother.

The student has been charged in juvenile court with aggravated assault and carrying a gun on school property.

