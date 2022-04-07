First Alert Forecast: Foggy and chilly to start, then sunshine and clouds

A little more of a chill to the air on this Thursday morning, and some of us will have to dodge a little patchy fog once again early in the day.

We’re going to start off our Thursday with some good sunshine, but see the clouds make a comeback through the afternoon and this evening. Highs today will top off near 60. Tonight, will be chilly with temperatures falling to right around 40.

Tomorrow will be much cooler day with temperatures in the lower 50s in the afternoon. I would not even be surprised if some areas never broke out of the upper 40s.

We’ll see more clouds and a few showers through our afternoon. If some of that moisture can hang around after sunset, don’t be surprised if we see a little winter weather mix in along with that rain, especially in the Cumberland Plateau.

Overnight on Friday the temperatures will drop into the mid 30s so we’re expecting some frost on Saturday morning.

I can’t totally rule out an afternoon shower on Saturday, but most of the day looks dry with highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday morning starts off frosty as well with temperatures in the mid to lower 30s. But the afternoon looks wonderful with highs near 70 under plenty of sunshine.

Clouds and a few late day shower return on Monday with temperatures in the mid 70s.

The weather pattern becomes more unstable Tuesday and Wednesday with some off and on showers and temperatures in the mid 70s.

