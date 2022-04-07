Advertisement

Field of Flores Recipe


Mixologist Demi Natoli shows us two of the drinks on Boqueria's spring cocktail menu
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 7, 2022
INGREDIENTS

  • .5 oz Ford’s Gin
  • .5 oz Amaro
  • .5 oz St. Germain
  • 1 oz Casa Mariol
  • .5 oz Cucumber Juice
  • .25 oz Lemon

GLASSWARE

  • Tubo

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Combine ingredients in a glass
  • Fill with ice
  • Top with tonic and stir to incorporate
  • Garnish with cucumber, sliced thinly lengthwise (use a microplane) and twisted around inside of glass

Cucumber Juice

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 cucumbers, peeled

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Rough chop peeled cucumbers and place in a blender
  • Blend until smooth
  • Use a mesh strainer or cheesecloth to separate juice
  • Yields 1 quart
  • Store in quart container and discard after 1 week

