Field of Flores Recipe
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INGREDIENTS
- .5 oz Ford’s Gin
- .5 oz Amaro
- .5 oz St. Germain
- 1 oz Casa Mariol
- .5 oz Cucumber Juice
- .25 oz Lemon
GLASSWARE
- Tubo
INSTRUCTIONS
- Combine ingredients in a glass
- Fill with ice
- Top with tonic and stir to incorporate
- Garnish with cucumber, sliced thinly lengthwise (use a microplane) and twisted around inside of glass
Cucumber Juice
INGREDIENTS
- 3 cucumbers, peeled
INSTRUCTIONS
- Rough chop peeled cucumbers and place in a blender
- Blend until smooth
- Use a mesh strainer or cheesecloth to separate juice
- Yields 1 quart
- Store in quart container and discard after 1 week
