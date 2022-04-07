NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The mother of the young woman who was shot and died earlier this week from her injuries after meeting up with a man from a dating app.

Metro Police said 20-year-old Chanya Sherrill was shot by Isaiah Burr last month. Police believes it was part of a robbery scheme.

Sherill left behind a 3-year-old son and a grieving family.

Chanya Sherrill with her now 3-year-old son Bishop. Chanya died earlier this week after being shot last month by a man she met on a dating app. (Photo submitted)

“We were supposed to be meeting at an R&B Hip-Hop Cypher on Jefferson Street at Solberg and she said to me, ‘Mama, I’ll meet you there. Just give me some time,’” Annette Sherrill, Chanya’s mother, said. “That was the last thing.”

Sherill said that was the final conversation she had with her daughter, just a few hours before she was shot.

“I think a lot of people are just really stunned and shocked,” Sherill said.

Chanya Sherrill worked at Lowe’s and was the oldest of nine children.

Chanya Sherrill with members of her family. Chanya died earlier this week after being shot last month by a man she met on a dating app. (Photo submitted)

She also loved to sing.

Now her 3-year-old son Bishop is left without his mother.

“He misses her very much,” Sherrill said.

Annette Sherrill said while she didn’t know the suspect, she’s trying to process her daughter’s death.

“People have been trying to help me figure it out because I can’t think right now,” Annette Sherrill said. “I’m going to work on forgiving the person who took her from us and her son.”

Annette Sherrill said she and her family are grateful for the support they’re receiving.

If you would like to help them with funeral expenses and her son Bishop, a GoFundMe account has been set up.

The visitation for Chanya Sherill will be April 15 from 11 a.m.-noon at Greater Love Kingdom Building Church on 320 E. Campbell Rd. in Madison. The funeral is to follow.

