Clarksville woman describes interactions with murder suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -We are hearing for the first time from a woman who said she is also a victim of 20-year-old Isaiah Burr. Burr is the man accused of shooting and killing a woman he met on a dating app. Other women are now coming forward with stories of harassment.

News 4 spoke with one woman in Clarksville Wednesday who said she wasn’t shocked when she found out Burr was arrested for something like this and is thankful she refused to ever meet him in person.

“He got locked up for shooting someone,” I-Nan Byrd said. “That could have been me.”

I-Nan considers herself lucky. “I don’t know the situation, but I am sure it wasn’t too far from mine,” I-Nan.

I-Nan said she knows Burr who is accused of shooting another 20-year-old in Nashville last month police said he met on a dating app. The victim, Chanya Sherrill, died from her injuries Monday.

“May her soul rest in peace,” I-Nan said. “She is gone now probably over some dumb stuff like this. It is stupid.”

I-Nan said Burr found and messaged her on social media in the summer 2020 with odd requests in exchange for money. I-Nan said she rejected him, and that’s when she said the harassment began.

I-Nan said she blocked him but said Burr continued to contact her and her friends on different numbers and different social media accounts under fake names. I-Nan said it got so bad that one of her friends had to move apartments after Burr found out where she lived.

The harassment continued through this past December. She showed us text messages she said were from Burr that included a photo of a gun and threats to “shoot up” her “whole apartment.” It left her rattled.

“When you live by yourself, it is not the best either,” I-Nan said. “Literally that night, I didn’t sleep. I was on the phone with my mom the whole time.”

Shortly after, I-Nan said she filed a report with Clarksville Police for harassment. Clarksville Police told News 4 that they have an active investigation on Burr but can’t comment on the details.

“I know me and that girl he shot are not the only ones,” I-Nan said. “I know it for a fact. I can’t prove it, but I know it for a fact.”

This comes after MNPD told News 4 Tuesday that they have heard from jurisdictions in Kentucky and Indiana that Burr may have possibly committed criminal acts through dating apps in those states. MNPD said they believe Burr contacted women as part of a robbery scheme. I-Nan told News 4 Wednesday that Burr referred to himself to her as a “scammer”.

