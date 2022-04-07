Church & Union Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps Recipe

Ingredients:

Garnish with Gochujang (fermented chili paste) and Black Sesame Seeds

Pinch of Salt and Pepper

Directions:

Thinly slice the strip steak



Create the marinate by incorporating ½ cup Soy Sauce, ½ cup Sake, ¼ cup Mirin, 8 cloves of Garlic chopped, 1 tablespoon of chopped Ginger, 4 chopped Scallions, 3 tablespoons Sesame Oil, 2 tablespoons Crushed Red Pepper, a pinch of Salt and Pepper.



Let the strip steak marinate overnight.



Cube the English Cucumber



Dress with 4 tablespoons Shio Koji, 4 tablespoons Mirin and 1 teaspoon Salt



Over medium heat in a saucepan, cook your marinated strip 2-3 minutes or until fully cooked.



Quarter the head of Iceberg lettuce for the wraps and plate separately



Plate the strip steak with a side cilantro and a spoonful of gochujang



Garnish with black sesame seeds

