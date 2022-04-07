Advertisement

Church & Union Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps Recipe


Chef Adam Hodgson makes us Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps from their lunch menu
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ingredients:

  • 32oz Strip Steak
  • ½ cup Soy Sauce
  • ½ cup Sake
  • ¼ cup Mirin
  • 8 cloves of Garlic Chopped
  • 1 tablespoon Chopped Ginger
  • 4 Scallions Chopped
  • 3 tablespoons Sesame Oil
  • 2 tablespoons Crushed Red Pepper
  • Pinch of Salt and Pepper
  • 1 head Iceberg Lettuce
  • 1 bunch of Cilantro
  • 1 English Cucumber
  • 4 tablespoons Shio Koji
  • 4 tablespoons Mirin
  • 1 teaspoon Salt
  • Garnish with Gochujang (fermented chili paste) and Black Sesame Seeds

Directions:

  1. Thinly slice the strip steak
  2. Create the marinate by incorporating ½ cup Soy Sauce, ½ cup Sake, ¼ cup Mirin, 8 cloves of Garlic chopped,  1 tablespoon of chopped Ginger, 4 chopped Scallions, 3 tablespoons Sesame Oil, 2 tablespoons Crushed Red Pepper, a pinch of Salt and Pepper.
  3. Let the strip steak marinate overnight.
  4. Cube the English Cucumber
  5. Dress with 4 tablespoons Shio Koji, 4 tablespoons Mirin and 1 teaspoon Salt
  6. Over medium heat in a saucepan, cook your marinated strip 2-3 minutes or until fully cooked.
  7. Quarter the head of Iceberg lettuce for the wraps and plate separately
  8. Plate the strip steak with a side cilantro and a spoonful of gochujang
  9. Garnish with black sesame seeds
  10. Assemble your lettuce wraps with the ratio of gochujang, cilantro and steak any way you want and ENJOY!

