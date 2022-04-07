Church & Union Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps Recipe
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ingredients:
- 32oz Strip Steak
- ½ cup Soy Sauce
- ½ cup Sake
- ¼ cup Mirin
- 8 cloves of Garlic Chopped
- 1 tablespoon Chopped Ginger
- 4 Scallions Chopped
- 3 tablespoons Sesame Oil
- 2 tablespoons Crushed Red Pepper
- Pinch of Salt and Pepper
- 1 head Iceberg Lettuce
- 1 bunch of Cilantro
- 1 English Cucumber
- 4 tablespoons Shio Koji
- 4 tablespoons Mirin
- 1 teaspoon Salt
- Garnish with Gochujang (fermented chili paste) and Black Sesame Seeds
Directions:
- Thinly slice the strip steak
- Create the marinate by incorporating ½ cup Soy Sauce, ½ cup Sake, ¼ cup Mirin, 8 cloves of Garlic chopped, 1 tablespoon of chopped Ginger, 4 chopped Scallions, 3 tablespoons Sesame Oil, 2 tablespoons Crushed Red Pepper, a pinch of Salt and Pepper.
- Let the strip steak marinate overnight.
- Cube the English Cucumber
- Dress with 4 tablespoons Shio Koji, 4 tablespoons Mirin and 1 teaspoon Salt
- Over medium heat in a saucepan, cook your marinated strip 2-3 minutes or until fully cooked.
- Quarter the head of Iceberg lettuce for the wraps and plate separately
- Plate the strip steak with a side cilantro and a spoonful of gochujang
- Garnish with black sesame seeds
- Assemble your lettuce wraps with the ratio of gochujang, cilantro and steak any way you want and ENJOY!
