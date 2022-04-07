4 taken to hospital after school bus in Franklin County

COWAN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a school bus crash that sent four people to the hospital on Thursday.

EMS rushed four people, who were in a school bus, to the Southern Tennessee Regional Health System after a crash involving a truck on Cowan Highway near Arnold Farm Road, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

EMS took the truck driver to the Erlanger Hospital “for assessment and treatment of injuries,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.