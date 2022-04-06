Tiptoeing through the tulips in Franklin

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – The sprinkles that fell from the sky Wednesday morning are not usually welcomed by those with outdoor plans.

For Dan Hurley of Franklin, those raindrops are genuinely a gift from God.

“C’mon in this the treasure, and this is my spring treasure,” Hurley said.

The 20 tulips you’ll see in the front yard are just a tease to what you’ll see in the back of Hurley’s home. He told News4 he does this every year.

“Ya know, if you think about it, this little seed, this little bulb, gets stuck in the ground and comes out looking like this. It is pretty amazing; seeds are pretty amazing,” Hurley told News4.

Hurley has been giving visitors a chance to participate in a walking trail so that they can tiptoe through his tulips. He has been doing this for ten years.

Hurley told News4 he did the tours to do it and said it brings him joy to see people enjoying his hard work.

“So what’s falling from the sky, it’s not a bad thing in your mind; it’s not a bad thing as long as you’re not out in it,” Hurley said, referring to the rain.

