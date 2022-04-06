One dead after shooting near Nashville Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are currently conducting an investigation near Nashville International Airport.

Metro Nashville Police said Brandon McCabe, 22, was killed after some kind of dispute took place resulting in gunfire Tuesday evening. The three suspects fled on foot following the scene.

A Homicide investigation has closed Donelson Pike in both directions at the Nashville International Airport entrance. A 22-year-old man has been fatally shot inside a vehicle. Three suspects fled on foot. Active leads being pursued. Airport ingress & egress is from I-40 for now. pic.twitter.com/BRLsFMl8iy — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 6, 2022

BNA officials tweeted out that drivers need to access the airport from I-40 east exit 216A as Metro Police continue to assess the situation.

FYI: Metro Police are working an incident on Donelson Pike. Please access the airport from I40 East - Exit 216A. pic.twitter.com/Yq1Clpu8XB — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) April 5, 2022

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this story as we learn more.

