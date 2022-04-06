One dead after shooting near Nashville Airport
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are currently conducting an investigation near Nashville International Airport.
Metro Nashville Police said Brandon McCabe, 22, was killed after some kind of dispute took place resulting in gunfire Tuesday evening. The three suspects fled on foot following the scene.
BNA officials tweeted out that drivers need to access the airport from I-40 east exit 216A as Metro Police continue to assess the situation.
This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this story as we learn more.
