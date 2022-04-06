Advertisement

Search underway for bank robbers in Smyrna

WSMV bank robbers in Smyrna
WSMV bank robbers in Smyrna(SPD)
By Tony Garcia
Apr. 6, 2022
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are looking for two people who allegedly robbed a bank on Monday afternoon.

Smyrna PD officers responded to a robbery at Regions Bank on Sam Ridley Parkway around 2:30 p.m. on Monday after two armed individuals walked in and demanded money. The individuals forced employees and customers to one side of the bank while they grabbed money and left. The amount of money stolen is unknown.

Security footage captured the two individuals leaves the bank and they are believed to have left in a old, red Chevrolet sedan.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 615-232-7500. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to their capture.

