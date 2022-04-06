Police ID suspect in Friday’s carjacking on I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a man on parole for attempted first-degree murder is wanted for last Friday’s carjacking on Interstate 40. He is also wanted for questioning for murder.

Metro Police said Michael Dwight Clay, 30, has been charged with aggravated robbery. He is accused of pistol-whipping and carjacking a 35-year-old Nashville man of his Subaru Forester on Interstate 40 minutes after the car Clay was in fled from a murder scene in an East Nashville parking lot at Gallatin and Maxwell avenues.

Tywane Miller, 37, and a 29-year-old woman were driving out of the Exxon 7/11 store parking lot at Gallatin Pike and Maxwell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police said a white Ford Flex blocked Miller’s Toyota sedan in. At least one person from inside the Flex opened fire at Miller’s Toyota.

Police said Miller died at the scene after being hit by gunfire. The unidentified woman suffered what police said were non-critical injuries to her jaw and hand. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Police said Clay was convicted of attempted first-degree murder in 2011 and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

If you know of Clay’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

