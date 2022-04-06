Police arrest convicted felon after finding three semi-automatic pistols in vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Police arrested a convicted felon who has a “history of violence” Wednesday who was in possession of three semi-automatic pistols.

According to Metro Police, 25-year-old Eric Blivens was spotted by detectives in the Napier-Sudekum neighborhood. Detectives knew that he was wanted on several outstanding probation violation and domestic assault warrants and followed him to Moorewood Drive. Police arrested him at the location after he parked his vehicle.

Inside the car, police located two stolen nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistols. Police say that one of them was stolen during the burglary of a parked pickup truck on 12th Avenue South in November 2021. The second was reported stolen from a car in Murfreesboro in January 2022.

Police recover several semi-automatic guns after Eric Blivens' arrest. (Metro PD)

Police also recovered a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol. According to police, in April of 2021, Blivens received a four-year probated sentence for physically attacking his 21-year-old girlfriend while armed.

In February of 2020, he received a four-year sentence for felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon. In 2016, police say that Blivens received a three-year sentence for aggravated burglary. These three felony convictions prevent him from having weapons.

Blivens is being held without bond on the probation violation warrant. Metro Police will be asking the United States Attorney’s Office to consider prosecuting him federally.

