New Hertz CEO comments on false arrests allegations, victims’ attorneys respond

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time, the new CEO of Hertz spoke publicly about the allegations that customers were falsely arrested for vehicles they rented.

The attorney representing the more than 250 alleged victims gave News4 Investigates his reaction to the CEO’s comments.

The Associated Press said Stephen Scherr, who according to Hertz’s website took over as CEO in February, announced the company has changed its practices to fix problems that have happened when cars were reported stolen.

The issue spurred a class action lawsuit against Hertz. News4 Investigates spoke with several alleged victims that experienced this in Tennessee.

Scherr also told CNBC Monday that the situation is one of the first things he started to look into and take care of within the first 30 days he’s been at the company.

He went on to say, “It is not acceptable to Hertz to have any customer caught up in some of what has happened.”

Attorney Francis Maloify, who represents the victims, said he will believe it when his clients see this change.

“Because it’s one thing to say something. It’s another thing to do something,” Maloify said. “Actions speak louder than words and we’re going to hold the CEO accountable, and also to his promise of making good on the harm that was visited upon my clients.”

Maloify also said Senators Richard Blumenthal, D-Ct., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., are raising questions and urging congressional inquiry on Hertz’s practice.

The next hearing for the class action lawsuit is in June.

